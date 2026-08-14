Jeff Bezos kaupir hlut í Liverpool

Fjárfestahópur, með Jeff Bezos innanborðs, hefur gengið frá kaupum á einum þriðjungi í enska fótboltafélaginu Liverpool.
Bezos er bandarískur viðskiptamaður, fjárfestir og stofnandi fyrirtækisins Amazon. Hann er þriðji ríkasti maður heims samkvæmt nýjustu listum.
Fenway Sports Group hefur verið stærsti eigandi Liverpool síðan 2010. FSG seldi minnihluta til Dynasty árið 2023 og nú er annar nýr hópur kominn í eigendahópinn, að því er félagið greindi frá á föstudag.
FSG announce sale of around 30 per cent in Liverpool to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led and managed byAmit Bhatia. https://t.co/wTh6hnlSyf— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 14, 2026
FSG announce sale of around 30 per cent in Liverpool to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led and managed byAmit Bhatia. https://t.co/wTh6hnlSyf
Auk Bezos er Eduardo Saverin, stofnandi Facebook, í fjárfestahópnum. Fréttastofan Press Association (PA) greindi frá því árið 2022 að hann hefði verið hluti af hópi sem mistókst að kaupa sig inn í Chelsea FC.
Fjárfestahópnum er stýrt af bresk-indverska viðskiptamanninum Amit Bhatia.
„Við erum ótrúlega stolt af því að fjárfesta í Liverpool FC og að gera það við hlið FSG,“ segir Bhatia í yfirlýsingu fyrir hönd fyrirtækisins 1892 Holdings.
Bhatia seldi nýlega hlutabréfaeign sína í Queens Park Rangers. Í kjölfarið hafa meðal annars Sky Sports News fjallað um áhuga hans á yfirtöku á Liverpool.
FSG keypti Liverpool fyrir 300 milljónir breskra punda fyrir 16 árum. Viðskiptatímaritið Forbes verðmat félagið nýlega á um 4,6 milljarða punda.
Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have confirmed the sale of a minority stake in the Premier League club to a consortium including U.S. billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.The agreement, announced Friday, follows talks that were first reported in July.The… pic.twitter.com/mdn0ISv7Mn— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) August 14, 2026
Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have confirmed the sale of a minority stake in the Premier League club to a consortium including U.S. billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.The agreement, announced Friday, follows talks that were first reported in July.The… pic.twitter.com/mdn0ISv7Mn