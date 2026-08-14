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Jeff Bezos kaupir hlut í Liverpool

Óskar Ófeigur Jónsson skrifar
Jeff Bezos er stofnandi Amazon og þriðji ríkasti maður heims.
Jeff Bezos er stofnandi Amazon og þriðji ríkasti maður heims. Getty/Chesnot

Fjárfestahópur, með Jeff Bezos innanborðs, hefur gengið frá kaupum á einum þriðjungi í enska fótboltafélaginu Liverpool.

Bezos er bandarískur viðskiptamaður, fjárfestir og stofnandi fyrirtækisins Amazon. Hann er þriðji ríkasti maður heims samkvæmt nýjustu listum.

Fenway Sports Group hefur verið stærsti eigandi Liverpool síðan 2010. FSG seldi minnihluta til Dynasty árið 2023 og nú er annar nýr hópur kominn í eigendahópinn, að því er félagið greindi frá á föstudag.

Auk Bezos er Eduardo Saverin, stofnandi Facebook, í fjárfestahópnum. Fréttastofan Press Association (PA) greindi frá því árið 2022 að hann hefði verið hluti af hópi sem mistókst að kaupa sig inn í Chelsea FC.

Fjárfestahópnum er stýrt af bresk-indverska viðskiptamanninum Amit Bhatia.

„Við erum ótrúlega stolt af því að fjárfesta í Liverpool FC og að gera það við hlið FSG,“ segir Bhatia í yfirlýsingu fyrir hönd fyrirtækisins 1892 Holdings.

Bhatia seldi nýlega hlutabréfaeign sína í Queens Park Rangers. Í kjölfarið hafa meðal annars Sky Sports News fjallað um áhuga hans á yfirtöku á Liverpool.

FSG keypti Liverpool fyrir 300 milljónir breskra punda fyrir 16 árum. Viðskiptatímaritið Forbes verðmat félagið nýlega á um 4,6 milljarða punda.

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