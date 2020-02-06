Kirk Douglas látinn
Leikarinn Kirk Douglas er látinn, 103 ára að aldri. Sonur hans, leikarinn Michael Douglas, tilkynnti um andlát föður síns í færslu á Instagram í kvöld.
Douglas var ein skærasta stjarna Hollywood um miðja síðustu öld en á meðal þekktustu mynda hans eru Champion, Spartacus, Lust for Life og The Bad and the Beautiful.
Hann var tilnefndur til Óskarsverðlauna fyrir leik sinn í myndunum Champion, Lust for Life og The Bad and the Beautiful en hlaut ekki styttuna eftirsóttu fyrr en árið 1995 þegar honum voru veitt heiðursverðlaun bandarísku kvikmyndaakademíunnar.
Þá hlaut hann frelsisorðu Bandaríkjanna árið 1981.
View this post on Instagram
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
Fréttin hefur verið uppfærð.