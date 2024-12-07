Michail Antonio, framherji West Ham í ensku úrvalsdeildinni, lenti í bílslysi. Engar upplýsingar liggja enn fyrir um ástand hans en það er talið vera alvarlegt.
West Ham tilkynnti um málið og mun uppfæra þegar frekari fregnir berast.
Club StatementWest Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course. pic.twitter.com/v3ZNyR80fd— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2024
Club StatementWest Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course. pic.twitter.com/v3ZNyR80fd
Antonio er 34 ára gamall og hefur verið lykilmaður hjá West Ham síðustu tímabil. Hann hefur einnig tekið þátt í tuttugu landsleikjum fyrir Jamaíku, flesta þeirra spilaði hann undir stjórn Heimis Hallgrímssonar.
Fleiri félög á Englandi hafa sent honum hughlýjar kveðjur og óskað góðs bata.
Love the way the football world come together as one. Horrible news, hope Michail is ok. Thoughts with the Antonio family. pic.twitter.com/2sW3k0LzTn— Wayne (@Wayne_home5) December 7, 2024
Love the way the football world come together as one. Horrible news, hope Michail is ok. Thoughts with the Antonio family. pic.twitter.com/2sW3k0LzTn
Fréttin verður uppfærð þegar frekari upplýsingar liggja fyrir. West Ham á næst leik á mánudag gegn Wolverhampton Wanderers.