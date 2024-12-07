Enski boltinn

Michail Antonio lenti í al­var­legu bíl­slysi

Ágúst Orri Arnarson skrifar
Michail Antonio er leikmaður West Ham og jamaíska landsliðsins.
Michail Antonio, framherji West Ham í ensku úrvalsdeildinni, lenti í bílslysi. Engar upplýsingar liggja enn fyrir um ástand hans en það er talið vera alvarlegt.

West Ham tilkynnti um málið og mun uppfæra þegar frekari fregnir berast.

Antonio er 34 ára gamall og hefur verið lykilmaður hjá West Ham síðustu tímabil. Hann hefur einnig tekið þátt í tuttugu landsleikjum fyrir Jamaíku, flesta þeirra spilaði hann undir stjórn Heimis Hallgrímssonar.

Fleiri félög á Englandi hafa sent honum hughlýjar kveðjur og óskað góðs bata.

Fréttin verður uppfærð þegar frekari upplýsingar liggja fyrir. West Ham á næst leik á mánudag gegn Wolverhampton Wanderers.

