Liverpool gerir breytingar á allri stjórnsýslu félagsins í sumar þegar knattspyrnustjórinn Jürgen Klopp lætur af störfum. Allir sem koma að knattspyrnulegum ákvörðunum hjá félaginu verða nýir í starfinu,
Liverpool hefur nú staðfest á miðlum sínum að Richard Hughes verði nýr íþróttastjóri félagsins.
Hinn 44 ára gamli Hughes mun taka við eftir tímabilið en hann hefur verið yfirmaður knattspyrnumála hjá enska úrvalsdeildarfélaginu Bournemouth.
Michael Edwards er nýtekinn við sem yfirmaður hjá félaginu en hann var áður yfirmaður knattspyrnumála félagsins í langan tíma. Hughes var efstur á blaði hjá Edwards og næst á dagskrá er að finna nýjan knattspyrnustjóra.
Þeir Edwards og Hughes þekkjast vel og hafa unnið saman áður. „Ég hef þekkt hann hálfa ævi mína, bæði persónulega sem og í gegnum starfið mitt. Hann er einmitt maður sem stendur fyrir bestu gildi Liverpool FC. Ég treysti honum fullkomlega,“ sagði Michael Edwards á miðlum Liverpool.
Edwards hjálpaði við að finna Klopp á sínum tíma og eigendur vonast til þess að hann geti nú endurtekið leikinn.
