"I want Jack [Grealish] angry, and I want him to play good. Also, I want Doku to be angry for not playing the last two games. This is the way to maintain consistency at that level."-Pep Guardiola



[ By Stats Perform]#Grealish #Doku #ManCity #PL #MCIBOU pic.twitter.com/ZAcC6b2sUv