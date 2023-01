4 - Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app).



19 - Erling Haaland

65 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

81 - Luis Suárez

86 - Alan Shearer

89 - Robbie Fowler



