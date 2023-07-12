Lífið

Succession og The Last of Us með flestar Emmy-til­nefningar

Sólrún Dögg Jósefsdóttir skrifar
Emmy verðlaunin verða veitt í 75. skiptið í september.
Emmy verðlaunin verða veitt í 75. skiptið í september. AP

Tilnefningar til Emmy verðlaunanna voru tilkynntar í dag en verðlaunahátíðin fer fram þann 18. september næstkomandi. Sjónvarpsþættirnir Succession og The Last of Us hlutu flestar tilnefningar.

Fjórar sjónvarpsþáttaraðir hlutu yfir tuttugu tilnefningar til Emmy-verðlauna, Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) og Ted Lasso (21). Alls verða 32 verðlaun veitt á hátíðinni. 

Hér að neðan má sjá tilnefningar í helstu flokkum. Tilnefningar úr öllum flokkum má nálgast á vef Variety. 

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Drama

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Grín

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Smásería

  • Beef
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Drama

  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession

Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Grín

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Grín

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Smásería eða sjónvarpsmynd

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
  • Steven Yeun, Beef

Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Smásería eða sjónvarpsmynd

  • Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Ali Wong, Beef

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Raunveruleikaþættir

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice
Emmy-verðlaunin Bíó og sjónvarp


Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


×

Mest lesið


Tarot dagsins

Dragðu spil og sjáðu hvaða spádóm það geymir.
Velkomin á Vísi. Þessi vefur notar vafrakökur. Sjá nánar.