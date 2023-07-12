Fjórar sjónvarpsþáttaraðir hlutu yfir tuttugu tilnefningar til Emmy-verðlauna, Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) og Ted Lasso (21). Alls verða 32 verðlaun veitt á hátíðinni.
Hér að neðan má sjá tilnefningar í helstu flokkum. Tilnefningar úr öllum flokkum má nálgast á vef Variety.
Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Drama
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Grín
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Smásería
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Drama
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Grín
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Grín
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Smásería eða sjónvarpsmynd
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Smásería eða sjónvarpsmynd
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Raunveruleikaþættir
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice