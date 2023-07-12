Fjórar sjónvarpsþáttaraðir hlutu yfir tuttugu tilnefningar til Emmy-verðlauna, Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) og Ted Lasso (21). Alls verða 32 verðlaun veitt á hátíðinni.

Hér að neðan má sjá tilnefningar í helstu flokkum. Tilnefningar úr öllum flokkum má nálgast á vef Variety.

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Grín

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Smásería

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Grín

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Grín

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Leikari í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Smásería eða sjónvarpsmynd

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Leikkona í aðalhlutverki - flokkur: Smásería eða sjónvarpsmynd

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Bestu sjónvarpsþættir - flokkur: Raunveruleikaþættir