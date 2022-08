FK Crvena zvezda informs the public that Milo Milojevi has been appointed new Head Coach.



The well-known coach has been Dejan Stankovi 's assistant between 2019 and 2021 and will now be his successor.



We wish Milo Milojevi all the success in the Zvezda dugout! #FKCZ pic.twitter.com/Qgv1jDZAPL