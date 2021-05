Hefði hlegið fyrir tveimur mánuðum ef þú hefði sagt mér að Chelsea væri í úrslitaleiknum

Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea in January.



Since then he has kept clean sheets against:



Zinedine Zidane

Jose Mourinho

Diego Simeone

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jurgen Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti

Marcelo Bielsa

Pep Guardiola



Solid.



https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball #CFC pic.twitter.com/dUIsUBidcg