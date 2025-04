Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Semi Final LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City celebrate with Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Savinho after scoring the second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)