Hin kvikmyndin í Barbenheimer-tvíeykinu, Oppenheimer, fékk átta tilnefningar og Killers of the Flower Moon og Poor Thing fengu sjö tilnefningar.

Verðlaunin verða afhent í Kaliforníu í Bandaríkjunum þann 7. janúar næstkomandi. Enginn Íslendingur er tilnefndur til verðlaunanna í ár.

Hér fyrir neðan má sjá allar tilnefningarnar.

Besta dramamynd

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)



“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)



“Maestro” (Netflix)



“Past Lives” (A24)



“The Zone of Interest” (A24)



“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Besta grín- eða söngleikjamyndin

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)



“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)



“American Fiction” (MGM)



“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)



“May December” (Netflix)



“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Besti leikstjórinn

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”



Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”



Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”



Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”



Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Besta handritið

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach



“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara



“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan



“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese



“Past Lives” — Celine Song



“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Besti leikarinn í dramamynd

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”



Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”



Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Colman Domingo — “Rustin”



Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”



Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Besta leikkonan í dramamynd

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”



Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”



Annette Bening — “Nyad”



Greta Lee — “Past Lives”



Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Besta leikkonan í grín- eða gamanmynd

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”



Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”



Natalie Portman – “May December”



Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”



Margot Robbie – “Barbie”



Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Besti leikarinn í grín- eða gamanmynd

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”



Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”



Matt Damon — “Air”



Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”



Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”



Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”



Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”



Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”



Charles Melton — “May December”



Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”



Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”



Jodie Foster — “Nyad”



Julianne Moore — “May December”



Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”



Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Bestu dramaþættirnir

“1923” (Paramount+)



“The Crown” (Netflix)



“The Diplomat” (Netflix)



“The Last of Us” (HBO)



“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)



“Succession” (HBO)

Bestu gaman- eða söngleikjaþættirnir

“The Bear” (FX)



“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)



“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)



“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)



“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)



“Barry” (HBO)

Besti leikarinn í dramaþáttum

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”



Kieran Culkin — “Succession”



Jeremy Strong — “Succession”



Brian Cox — “Succession”



Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”



Dominic West — “The Crown”

Besta leikkonan í dramaþáttum

Helen Mirren — “1923”



Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”



Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”



Sarah Snook — “Succession”



Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”



Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Besta leikkonan í gaman- eða söngleikjaþáttum

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”



Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”



Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”



Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”



Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Besti leikarinn í gaman- eða söngleikjaþáttum

Bill Hader — “Barry”



Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”



Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”



Jason Segel — “Shrinking”



Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”



Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpsþáttum

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”



Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”



James Marsden — “Jury Duty”



Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”



Alan Ruck — “Succession”



Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpsþáttum

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”



Abby Elliott — “The Bear”



Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”



J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”



Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”



Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Besta leikna stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp

“Beef”



“Lessons in Chemistry”



“Daisy Jones & the Six”



“All the Light We Cannot See”



“Fellow Travelers”



“Fargo”

Besti leikarinn í stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”



Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”



Jon Hamm — “Fargo”



Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”



David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”



Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Besta leikkonan í stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”



Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”



Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”



Juno Temple — “Fargo”



Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”



Ali Wong — “Beef”

Besta tónlistin

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”



Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”



Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”



Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”



Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Besta erlenda myndin

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France



“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland



“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy



“Past Lives” (A24) — United States



“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain



“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Besta frumsamda lag

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas



“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt



“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa



“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker



“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt



“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Besta teiknimyndin

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)



“Elemental” (Disney)



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)



“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)



“Suzume” (Toho Co.)



“Wish” (Disney)

Besta uppistandið

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”



Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”



Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”



Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”



Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”



Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Mesta kvikmynda- og söluafrekið

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)



“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)



“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)



“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)



“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)



“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)



“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)