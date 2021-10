Yfir 40% stuðningsmanna Tottenham segjast myndu hætta að mæta á leiki

🗞[@TheAthleticUK] | Following a recent independent survey held with regards to how Tottenham Hotspur fans feel if the club was purchased by a Saudi equivalent to Newcastle Utd:



👋41%: Would Boycott Future Games



👔80%: Would Prefer ENIC Over Newcastle Utd Owners