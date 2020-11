Liðfélagi Gylfa úr þriggja leikja banni og mögulega beint á meiðslalistann

Everton in the Premier League since 18/19:



Most Goals | Richarlison (27)

Most Assists | Digne (13)

Most Dribbles | Richarlison (121)

Most Key Passes | Digne (149)

Most Fouls Drawn | Richarlison (159)

Most Tackles | Digne (184)



They get their dream left side back on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Iiv8kgCG8f