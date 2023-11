Chances to end up in EURO 2024 qualifying Play-offs:



Greece - 99%

Iceland - 98%

Luxembourg - 97%

Poland - 96%

Estonia - 96%

Kazakhstan - 91%



Israel - 64%

Wales - 60%

Ukraine - 59%



Croatia - 41%

Italy - 41%

Norway - 33%



Azerbaijan - 11% pic.twitter.com/UxPMiq6mW1