Úkraínska landsliðið óskar eftir frestun á umspilsleik

EURO 2020: Ukraine and England ROME, ITALY, JULY 03: Ukraine players greet fans at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 quarterfinal football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, on July 3, 2021. England defeated Ukraine 4-0 to Jon the semifinal match against Denmark, scheduled on July 7 in London. (Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)