Stóðu í skugganum en tæpar tvær milljónir sáu þær mæta Íslandi

| TV viewers in The Netherlands for recent @oranjevrouwen games:



Olympics

vs Zambia 1.5M

vs @USWNT 2.4M@FIFAWWC qualifiers

vs @footballiceland 1.8M



While just decade ago, most of the general public didn't know we even had a women's national team.



Proud. pic.twitter.com/fdKGjlT7mW