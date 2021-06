3 dagar í EM: Fimm þjóðir mæta taplausar til leiks á EM í sumar

Italy's last eight matches



Italy 4-0 Estonia

Italy 2-0 Poland

Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-2 Italy

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Bulgaria 0-2 Italy

Lithuania 0-2 Italy

Italy 7-0 San Marino

Italy 4-0 Czech Republic



Don't sleep on them at Euro 2020 pic.twitter.com/iM0mOnwCJH