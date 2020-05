Sagði söguna af því hvernig Gylfi endaði sem liðsfélagi Firmino hjá Hoffenheim

Ernst Tanner scouting Gylfi Sigurðsson for Hoffenheim:



Germany had lost against Iceland in an under-21 European qualifier and I told Ralf that the Icelandic team had a few really good players. I told him that their best player was Gylfi Sigurðsson.



