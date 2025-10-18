Postecoglou rekinn

Ange Postecoglou hefur verið sagt upp störfum sem knattspyrnustjóri Nottingham Forest.
Forest greindi frá þessu á samfélagsmiðlum sínum aðeins nokkrum mínútum eftir 0-3 tap liðsins fyrir Chelsea á City Ground.
Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.The Club will make no further comment at this time.— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 18, 2025
Þetta var áttundi og síðasti leikur Forest undir stjórn Postecoglous. Liðið vann engan þeirra, gerði tvö jafntefli en tapaði sex.
Postecoglou tók við Forest af Nuno Espírito Santo í byrjun september en entist ekki lengi í starfi. Hinn umdeildi eigandi Forest, Evangelos Marinakis, er því búinn að reka tvo stjóra á fyrstu tveimur mánuðum tímabilsins.
Forest er í 17. sæti ensku úrvalsdeildarinnar með fimm stig eftir átta leiki.
