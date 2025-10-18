Enski boltinn

Postecoglou rekinn

Ingvi Þór Sæmundsson skrifar
Ange Postecoglou stoppaði stutt við hjá Nottingham Forest.
Ange Postecoglou hefur verið sagt upp störfum sem knattspyrnustjóri Nottingham Forest.

Forest greindi frá þessu á samfélagsmiðlum sínum aðeins nokkrum mínútum eftir 0-3 tap liðsins fyrir Chelsea á City Ground.

Þetta var áttundi og síðasti leikur Forest undir stjórn Postecoglous. Liðið vann engan þeirra, gerði tvö jafntefli en tapaði sex.

Postecoglou tók við Forest af Nuno Espírito Santo í byrjun september en entist ekki lengi í starfi. Hinn umdeildi eigandi Forest, Evangelos Marinakis, er því búinn að reka tvo stjóra á fyrstu tveimur mánuðum tímabilsins.

Forest er í 17. sæti ensku úrvalsdeildarinnar með fimm stig eftir átta leiki.

Hitnar enn undir Postecoglou

Pressan á Ange Postecoglou, knattspyrnustjóra Nottingham Forest, eykst enn en liðið tapaði 0-3 fyrir Chelsea í fyrsta leik 8. umferðar ensku úrvalsdeildarinnar í dag.

