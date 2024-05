🟡🔵🇵🇹 José Mourinho’s verbal agreement with Fenerbahçe is on two year contract valid until June 2026.



It will also include an option for further season.



Jorge Mendes has been negotiating the deal and now time to review, sign all formal documents.



Here we go soon! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/rsSZYCUKjO