Big moment for #Areola as he makes a huge penalty save!



It s the first competitive PK #Enzo has missed but it was v poor!



Usually on target PKs are saved just 17% of the time but Enzo s poor placement & power meant his PK has an ExSave value of 37%!#WHUFC #CFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/wxTZlL6hge