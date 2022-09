The Faroe Islands have beaten Turkey, who are 1,726 times larger in terms of population (48,865-84,340,000) & 562 times larger in terms of surface area (1,393 km²-783,562 km²).



As a result, the Faroes are unbeaten in 4 games - the longest undefeated streak in their history! pic.twitter.com/RZCppf6RYk