Fylgdi í fótspor föður síns og varð annar til að skora í báðum leggjum umspilsins

15th May 2003:



David Johnson become the first player to score in both legs of a Play-Off Semi Final for Nottm Forest (vs Sheff Utd)



17th May 2022:



Brennan Johnson (his son) became the second player to score in both legs of a Play-Off Semi Final for Forest (vs Sheff Utd)



