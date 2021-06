Stórmeistarajafntefli og bæði lið áfram

🤩 The Group of Death lived up to its name!



✅ #FRA & #GER go through in 1st & 2nd.



📈 #POR & @Cristiano advance as one of best 3rd place finishes.



👏 A valiant effort from #HUN, who exit the competition.



😅 We'll need the 2 day break from #EURO2020 after that! pic.twitter.com/xm5FuWCdP9