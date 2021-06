Tyrkir heim stigalausir

👎 - Turkey🇹🇷 finish on 0 points and a goal difference of -7. In the history of the EUROs, only 4 teams had a worse record in a group phase



2000 - Denmark (0-8)

2004 - Bulgaria (1-9)

2012 - Republic of Ireland (1-9)

1984 - Yugoslavia (2-10)

2020 - Turkey (1-8)#EURO2020 #SUITUR