Sif Atla: Fólk hefur hlegið að okkur fyrir að láta okkur dreyma um þetta

10 years ago Beta said that she had a dream to take this team to the Champions League. That little Kristianstad would play on the big stage. People have doubted and laughed at us for believing in our dream. 4 years ago we almost went bankrupt, but saved ourselves in the last minutes on and off the field. 2 years ago we took our first medal. 1 year ago we played in the cup final, lost but learned a lot. So now 10 years, 2 kids and a lot of emotions later, We made it! Our journey has been one hell of a ride and the work will continue. One game left of the 2020 season and we can keep writing our history! @elisabetgunnarz @bjossi_sigurbjorns @kristinholmgeirsdottir @johanna13ras and This amazing team makes me so happy And of course the ones who are missing from the photo: @elise_kk8 @moa__olsson @oliviawelin @mathilde.janzen @tozz4