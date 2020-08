Flest mörk og mesta spennan á Ítalíu

Goals scored in Europe’s top leagues in 2019-20:



🇮🇹 1154 (3.04 per match)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1034 (2.72 per match)

🇩🇪 982 (3.21 per match)

🇪🇸 942 (2.48 per match)



Which was that boring one again...