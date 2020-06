Manchester City put on a masterclass to beat Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Satdium, but the match was overshadowed by a banner flown over the ground at kick-off.



Burnley have quickly condemned those responsible.



Full story https://t.co/g35Gu0nmFh #MCIBUR #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/TeewOBuxyQ