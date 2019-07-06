Archie var skírður í dag
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windson, sonur hertogahjónanna af Sussex, var skírður í dag. Athöfnin fór fram í kapellu Elísabetar Englandsdrottningar í Windsor-kastala.
Archie fæddist þann 6. maí síðastliðinn og er frumburður þeirra Meghan Markle og Harry Bretaprins. Um það bil 25 nánustu ættingjar og vinir hjónanna voru viðstaddir skírnina sem þótti falleg og friðsæl.
„Hertogahjónin af Sussex eru svo hamingjusöm að deila gleði dagsins með almenningi sem hefur verið ótrúlega stuðningsríkur síðan sonur þeirra fæddist. Þau þakka ykkur fyrir góðmennsku ykkar eftir fæðingu frumburðar þeirra,“ segir í færslu á Instagram-síðu hertogahjónanna.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyalView this post on Instagram
