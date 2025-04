Cristiano Ronaldo at 17 years old: 19 appearances, 5 goals, 4 assists.



Lionel Messi at 17 years old: 9 appearances, 1 goal, 0 assists.



Lamine Yamal at 17 years old: 100 appearances, 22 goals, 33 assists. pic.twitter.com/1NOaeZTdZ7