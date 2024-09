Harry Kane for the England men's senior side:



◉ Most goals scored

◉ Most goals at Wembley

◉ Most goals as captain

◉ Most penalties scored

◉ Most goals in a single year

◉ Most goals at major tournaments

◉ 1x World Cup Golden Boot

◉ 1x EUROs Golden Boot



The 10th… pic.twitter.com/Qsm6vX0Wu1