Rangnick hafnar Bayern München

🔴🇩🇪 Bayern were just waiting for Ralf Rangnick to accept their proposal with announcement set for next week; but he rejected due to personal reasons.



After Xabi Alonso and Nagelsmann, also Ralf Rangnick says no to Bayern. ⛔️



↪️ Talks over new coach will re-start immediately. pic.twitter.com/pmjRaEyq9T