Bale stefnir á tvö stórmót í viðbót

Gareth Bale: “I still have many years to come. I haven’t come here at Los Angeles just to be here for six or 12 months...”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #LAFC



“I’ve come here to try and be here as long as possible. It gives me the best opportunity to go to the next Euros, maybe further”. pic.twitter.com/qpEyJ6treV