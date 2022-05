Pleased to see #Iceland 🇮🇸 in the top 1️⃣0️⃣ countries of the #RainbowEurope 2022 of @ILGAEurope

#Iceland is now in 9th place, climbing up five places since last year. This is due to recent domestic legal reforms to continue improving the rights of all #LGBTI individuals 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/fCpLHiWEFW