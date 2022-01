Dagný skoraði í sigri West Ham

WE HAVE A SECOND!



It's great play from Evans, who's initial shot is saved - but @dagnybrynjars follows in and steers the ball home!



COME ON YOU IRONS ⚒️#WHUEVE 2-0



Watch live ➡️ https://t.co/2mdgLjmgCM pic.twitter.com/IWuWoKdC0c