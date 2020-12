The first player to reach 10 #PL assists in the last five seasons (games played):



2016-17: Eriksen (25)

2017-18: De Bruyne (24)

2018-19: Hazard (21)

2019-20: De Bruyne (17)

2020-21: Kane (11)



Harry Kane is a JOKE.