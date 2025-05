Which potential coalitions have the most support from Britons? Lab-LD: 38% support Lab-LD-Grn: 38% Lab-Grn: 37% Con-Ref: 27% Con-LD: 23% Con-Grn: 20% Lab-SNP: 20% Con-Lab: 15% LD-Ref: 15% Lab-Ref: 10% yougov.co.uk/politics/art...



