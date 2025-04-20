Fótbolti

Evrópu­meistararnir fóru ham­förum

Runólfur Trausti Þórhallsson skrifar
Leikmenn Barcelona höfðu nóg af ástæðum til að fagna í kvöld.
Evrópumeistarar Barcelona lögðu Chelsea sannfærandi 4-1 í fyrri leik liðanna í undanúrslitum Meistaradeildar Evrópu. Chelsea á verk að vinna ætli liðið sér að landa fernunni en það stefnir í að liðið vinni alla titlana sem í boði eru á Englandi.

Snemma var ljóst að Chelsea átti við ofurefli að etja í kvöld. Snemma leiks fengu heimakonur vítaspyrnu en Hannah Hampton varði frá Alexiu Putellas og gestirnir lifðu á lyginni.

Á 35. mínútu átti Putellas frábæra sendingu á Ewu Pajor sem kom Barcelona í 1-0. Reyndist það eina mark fyrri hálfleiks.

Claudia Pina tvöfaldaði forystuna eftir undirbúning Ona Batlle þegar tuttugu mínútur lifðu leiks.

Sandy Baltimore gaf gestunum von þegar hún minnkaði muninn í 2-1 skömmu síðar eftir sendingu Catarina Macario. Það hefði verið ágætis niðurstaða að vera aðeins marki undir fyrir síðari leikinn en Börsungar voru ekki á sama máli.

Á 82. mínútu gerði Irene Paredes út um leikinn eftir fast leikatriði Pina. Það var svo sú síðarnefnda sem fór langleiðina með að klára einvígið þegar hún gerði fjórða mark Barcelona skömmu síðar eftir undirbúning Putellas.

Lokatölur 4-1 og fátt sem virðist geta stöðvað Barcelona í að verja Evrópumeistaratitil sinn.

