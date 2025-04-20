Evrópumeistarar Barcelona lögðu Chelsea sannfærandi 4-1 í fyrri leik liðanna í undanúrslitum Meistaradeildar Evrópu. Chelsea á verk að vinna ætli liðið sér að landa fernunni en það stefnir í að liðið vinni alla titlana sem í boði eru á Englandi.
Snemma var ljóst að Chelsea átti við ofurefli að etja í kvöld. Snemma leiks fengu heimakonur vítaspyrnu en Hannah Hampton varði frá Alexiu Putellas og gestirnir lifðu á lyginni.
✋ Hannah Hampton denies Alexia Putellas from the penalty spot!Watch Barcelona v. Chelsea live and free on DAZN ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #UWCL pic.twitter.com/TduCB6yZSk— DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) April 20, 2025
Á 35. mínútu átti Putellas frábæra sendingu á Ewu Pajor sem kom Barcelona í 1-0. Reyndist það eina mark fyrri hálfleiks.
✨ Alexia's pass, Pajor's finish 😍Watch Barcelona v. Chelsea live and free on DAZN ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #UWCL pic.twitter.com/BaEjzG4g1s— DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) April 20, 2025
Claudia Pina tvöfaldaði forystuna eftir undirbúning Ona Batlle þegar tuttugu mínútur lifðu leiks.
⚡ Claudia Pina sprinting almost the entire length of the pitch to double Barcelona's lead against Chelsea!Watch the game live on DAZN and join the DAZN FanZone! ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #EnjoyTheShow pic.twitter.com/vfuxp5Wi69— DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) April 20, 2025
Sandy Baltimore gaf gestunum von þegar hún minnkaði muninn í 2-1 skömmu síðar eftir sendingu Catarina Macario. Það hefði verið ágætis niðurstaða að vera aðeins marki undir fyrir síðari leikinn en Börsungar voru ekki á sama máli.
💥 Hope for Chelsea, as Sandy Baltimore blasts this one into the Barcelona net!Watch the game live on DAZN and join the DAZN FanZone! ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #EnjoyTheShow pic.twitter.com/eFsLE3vk4t— DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) April 20, 2025
Á 82. mínútu gerði Irene Paredes út um leikinn eftir fast leikatriði Pina. Það var svo sú síðarnefnda sem fór langleiðina með að klára einvígið þegar hún gerði fjórða mark Barcelona skömmu síðar eftir undirbúning Putellas.
❗ Irene Paredes wins the aerial battle and restores Barcelona's two-goal lead, 3-1!Watch the game live on DAZN and join the DAZN FanZone! ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #EnjoyTheShow pic.twitter.com/xVAAEGTk8y— DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) April 20, 2025
Lokatölur 4-1 og fátt sem virðist geta stöðvað Barcelona í að verja Evrópumeistaratitil sinn.