He might have retired at 31, but Raphaël Varane has had some career:



🏟️ 573 games

⚽ 26 goals

🅰️ 8 assists

🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆🏆 Supercopa

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League

🏆🏆 Super Cup

🏆🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 League Cup

🏆 Nations League

🏆 World Cup pic.twitter.com/tptFUwBckj