World Cup 🏆🏆

Olympics 🥇

Champions League 🏆

U-20 World Cup 🏆

NWSL 🏆

NWSL Shield 🏆

NWSL Challenge Cup 🏆

Division 1 Féminine 🏆

Concacaf Championship🏆🏆🏆

Concacaf W Gold Cup 🏆



Legendary Alex Morgan announces she is retiring from football—her final game is on Sunday 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oTlG4WKSCP