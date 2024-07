Donny van de Beek snýr við blaðinu og fer til Spánar

🔴⚪️🇳🇱 Donny van de Beek's move to Girona, expected to be completed early next week if all goes to plan on player side.



Man United will receive bit less than €1m fixed fee plus easy add-ons up to €4/5m based on appearances and extra difficult add-ons, plus sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/J1hTlSjWnu