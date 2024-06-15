Matija Sarkic, markvörður Millwall, er látinn aðeins 26 ára gamall. Sarkic var bráðkvaddur á heimili sínu í Budva í Svartfjallalandi en hann lék alls níu landsleiki fyrir Svartfjallaland.
Sarkic, sem var fæddur í Grimsby á Englandi 1997, hafði komið nokkuð víða við á ferli sínum og spilaði fyrir ófá lið í ensku deildunum, þar á meðal Aston Villa sem þar hann fór í gegnum unglingastarfið, Wolves og Stoke, svo einhver lið séu nefnd.
Er hans minnst með mikilli hlýju á samfélagsmiðlum og er það gegnumgangandi stef í kveðjum fyrrum liða og liðsfélaga að Sarkic hafi verið hvers manns hugljúfi sem hætti aldrei að brosa.
🖤 RIP Matija Sarkic 🖤What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion 🦁 pic.twitter.com/nlVAHh7Taj— Millwall Supporters’ Club (@TheMillwallFans) June 15, 2024
🖤 RIP Matija Sarkic 🖤What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion 🦁 pic.twitter.com/nlVAHh7Taj
Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić.Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer… pic.twitter.com/OIrCdyXXts— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 15, 2024
Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić.Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer… pic.twitter.com/OIrCdyXXts
Truly awful news of the death of Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic aged only 26. A young man with everything in front of him, puts everything into perspective.Sending sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/3xRMBWQwIj— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 15, 2024
Truly awful news of the death of Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic aged only 26. A young man with everything in front of him, puts everything into perspective.Sending sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/3xRMBWQwIj
Everyone at Birmingham City is shocked and saddened to learn of the news that our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the age of 26.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those that knew him. pic.twitter.com/NW0uFAKxh1— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 15, 2024
Everyone at Birmingham City is shocked and saddened to learn of the news that our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the age of 26.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those that knew him. pic.twitter.com/NW0uFAKxh1