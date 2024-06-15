Fótbolti

Mati­ja Sarkic látinn að­eins 26 ára gamall

Siggeir Ævarsson skrifar
Matija Sarkic lék 33 leiki fyrir Millwall á liðnu tímabili og þá hafði hann einnig leikið níu landsleiki fyrir Svartfjallaland. Hann var 26 ára.
Matija Sarkic, markvörður Millwall, er látinn aðeins 26 ára gamall. Sarkic var bráðkvaddur á heimili sínu í Budva í Svartfjallalandi en hann lék alls níu landsleiki fyrir Svartfjallaland.

Sarkic, sem var fæddur í Grimsby á Englandi 1997, hafði komið nokkuð víða við á ferli sínum og spilaði fyrir ófá lið í ensku deildunum, þar á meðal Aston Villa sem þar hann fór í gegnum unglingastarfið, Wolves og Stoke, svo einhver lið séu nefnd.

Er hans minnst með mikilli hlýju á samfélagsmiðlum og er það gegnumgangandi stef í kveðjum fyrrum liða og liðsfélaga að Sarkic hafi verið hvers manns hugljúfi sem hætti aldrei að brosa.

