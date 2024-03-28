París Saint-Germain vann öruggan 3-0 sigur á BK Häcken í átta liða úrslitum Meistaradeildar Evrópu kvenna í knattspyrnu. PSG vinnur einvígið 5-1 samanlagt og mætir Lyon í undanúrslitum.
Tabitha Chawinga kom PSG yfir eftir tæpan hálftíma með frábæru skoti eftir undirbúning Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Það var eina mark fyrri hálfleiks og staðan 1-0 PSG í vil þegar gengið var til búningsherbergja.
Chawinga gets Paris jumping Watch the UWCL LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/ye55kUaVzk #UWCLonDAZN #NewDealforWomensFootball pic.twitter.com/nXndDbnXpp— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 28, 2024
Korbin Albert tvöfaldaði forystuna þegar tuttugu mínútur lifðu leiks með frábæru langskoti eftir sendingu Jade Le Guilly.
From the other side of the pond Korbin Albert gives PSG breathing space in this tie.Watch the UWCL LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/ye55kUaVzk #UWCLonDAZN #NewDealforWomensFootball pic.twitter.com/vqgIhe9hbW— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 28, 2024
Það var svo Katoto sjálf sem skoraði þriðja markið eftir undirbúning Sakina Karchaoui. Staðan orðin 3-0 og reyndust það lokatölur leiksins.
5 th goal this UWCL campaign for Marie-Antoinette Katoto, as PSG go 3 -0 up against BK Häcken!Watch the UWCL LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/ye55kUaVzk #UWCLonDAZN #NewDealforWomensFootball pic.twitter.com/QnWjeuQVrN— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 28, 2024
PSG mætir því ríkjandi Lyon í undanúrslitum.
Barcelona lagði Brann 3-1 í 8-liða úrslitum Meistaradeildar Evrópu kvenna í knattspyrnu. Vann Barcelona einvígið samtals 5-2. Íslenska landsliðskonan Natasha Anasi sat allan tímann á varamannabekk Brann.