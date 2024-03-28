Fótbolti

PSG mætir Lyon í undan­úr­slitum

Runólfur Trausti Þórhallsson skrifar
Marie-Antoinette Katoto er illviðráðanleg á sínum degi.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto er illviðráðanleg á sínum degi. Antonio Borga/Getty Images

París Saint-Germain vann öruggan 3-0 sigur á BK Häcken í átta liða úrslitum Meistaradeildar Evrópu kvenna í knattspyrnu. PSG vinnur einvígið 5-1 samanlagt og mætir Lyon í undanúrslitum.

Tabitha Chawinga kom PSG yfir eftir tæpan hálftíma með frábæru skoti eftir undirbúning Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Það var eina mark fyrri hálfleiks og staðan 1-0 PSG í vil þegar gengið var til búningsherbergja.

Korbin Albert tvöfaldaði forystuna þegar tuttugu mínútur lifðu leiks með frábæru langskoti eftir sendingu Jade Le Guilly.

Það var svo Katoto sjálf sem skoraði þriðja markið eftir undirbúning Sakina Karchaoui. Staðan orðin 3-0 og reyndust það lokatölur leiksins.

PSG mætir því ríkjandi Lyon í undanúrslitum.

Fótbolti Meistaradeild Evrópu í fótbolta kvenna

Tengdar fréttir

Barcelona ekki í vand­ræðum með Brann

Barcelona lagði Brann 3-1 í 8-liða úrslitum Meistaradeildar Evrópu kvenna í knattspyrnu. Vann Barcelona einvígið samtals 5-2. Íslenska landsliðskonan Natasha Anasi sat allan tímann á varamannabekk Brann.

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


×

Mest lesið