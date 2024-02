Every player in Côte d Ivoire s AFCON- winning squad is getting $82,000 and a villa worth $82,000.



Coach Emerse Fae gets $164,000.



You have brought happiness to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said as he awarded them the nation s highest order pic.twitter.com/dpe7VZymnW