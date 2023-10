Worst save success rates in the Premier League this season (4+ apps):



1 Aaron Ramsdale - 55.5%

2 James Trafford - 57.6%

3 Bart Verbruggen - 58.8%

4 Jason Steele - 59.3%

5 David Raya - 61.5%



Perhaps rotating goalkeepers isn't the best idea... pic.twitter.com/skHqZVY0LC