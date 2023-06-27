Tónleikum Lewis Capaldi í Höllinni aflýst

Þetta segir í tilkynningu frá Senu Live. Þar segir einnig að allir miðahafar hafi fengið póst um málið og endurgreiðsluferli á öllum miðum sé hafið.

Tilkynningin kemur ekki á óvart ef marka má yfirlýsingar tónlistarmannsins á Glastonbury um helgina. Þar sagðist hann hafa átt í erfiðleikum undanfarna mánuði og að hann þyrfti að taka sér pásu frá tónlist til að huga að geðheilsu sinni.

Fyrst frestað svo aflýst

Í samtali Vísis við Ísleif Þórhallsson, framkvæmdastjóra Senu Live, í gær kom fram að ekkert hefði heyrst frá teymi Capaldi um frestun tónleikanna. Nú hefur hins vegar komið í ljós að þeim hefur verið aflýst.

Tónleikar Capaldi áttu upprunalega að fara fram síðasta sumar en var þá frestað með eins dags fyrirvara.

Yfirlýsing frá Capaldi fylgir með tilkynningunni frá Senu Live þar sem afsakar sig og greinir frá því að hann þurfi að taka sér pásu frá tónleikahaldi. Hér fyrir neðan má lesa hana:

Hello Everyone

First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. ❤️

All my love, always, Lewis x