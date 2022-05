Shaqiri komst fram úr Chicharito sem sá launahæsti í MLS-deildinni

Dunno if these figures have been shared before, but, MLSPA has updated salary info, as of Apr 15. Most expensive players in MLS:



1. Xherdan Shaqiri, $8.15m

2. Chicharito, $6m

3. Gonzalo Higuain, $5.8m

4. Alejandro Pozuelo, $4.7m

5. Jozy Altidore, $4.3m (incl. buyout, I imagine)