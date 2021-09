Brazil v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 05: Health staff members argue with Head coach of Argentina Lionel Scaloni (C) and players of Brazil and Argentina during a match between Brazil and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Corinthians on September 05, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images