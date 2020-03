Fyrrum úrvalsdeildarleikmaður var handtekinn af „vinalegustu lögreglu í heimi“ þegar hann var á Íslandi

View this post on Instagram

Fantastic to meet up with my great friend and former teammate @brynjar_bjorn in Iceland. I think Bryn deliberately gave me kit that was two sizes too small before letting me play 5 minutes on a half size pitch with his squad, I could lie and say it was fun... More pictures from Iceland including getting arrested by the friendliest Police in the world who in exchange for some stories about their favourite team, Liverpool, gave me a load of Police pens, balloons and stickers for the kids #iceland #106