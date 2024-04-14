Boðað hefur verið til neyðarfundar hjá öryggisráði Sameinuðu þjóðanna í dag vegna árásar Íran á Ísrael. Fundurinn fer fram síðdegis. Þá mun þjóðstjórn í ríkisstjórn Netanjahús funda með morgninum.
Í samtali við AFP fréttaveituna sagði forseti öryggisráðs að fundurinn sé haldinn að beiðni Gilard Erdan, sendiherra Ísrael við Sameinuðu þjóðarinna.
Erdan staðfesti það í færslu á samfélagsmiðlinum X í nótt þar sem fordæmdi Íran fyrir árásirnar.
This evening, I sent an urgent letter to the president of the Security Council, @_VanessaFrazier. I called on the Council to hold an emergency meeting and demanded that they condemn Iran s attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror pic.twitter.com/3AS6RvuV3M— Ambassador Gilad Erdan (@giladerdan1) April 14, 2024
This evening, I sent an urgent letter to the president of the Security Council, @_VanessaFrazier. I called on the Council to hold an emergency meeting and demanded that they condemn Iran s attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror pic.twitter.com/3AS6RvuV3M
Þjóðstjórn í ríkistjórn Netjanjahús, forsætisráðherra Ísraels, sem auk hans samanstendur af Yoav Gallant varnarmálaráðherra og Benny Gantz, leiðtoga stjórnarandstöðunnar, kemur saman fljótlega til að ræða stöðuna og ákveða hvernig brugðist verði við árásunum í nótt.