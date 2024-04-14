Erlent

Neyðar­fundur hjá öryggis­ráði Sam­einuðu þjóðanna

Margrét Björk Jónsdóttir skrifar
Öryggisráð Sameinuðu þjóðanna hefur boðað til neyðarfundar í dag.
Boðað hefur verið til neyðarfundar hjá öryggisráði Sameinuðu þjóðanna í dag vegna árásar Íran á Ísrael. Fundurinn fer fram síðdegis. Þá mun þjóðstjórn í ríkisstjórn Netanjahús funda með morgninum. 

Í samtali við AFP fréttaveituna sagði forseti öryggisráðs að fundurinn sé haldinn að beiðni Gilard Erdan, sendiherra Ísrael við Sameinuðu þjóðarinna. 

Erdan staðfesti það í færslu á samfélagsmiðlinum X í nótt þar sem fordæmdi Íran fyrir árásirnar.

Þjóðstjórn í ríkistjórn Netjanjahús, forsætisráðherra Ísraels, sem auk hans samanstendur af Yoav Gallant varnarmálaráðherra og Benny Gantz, leiðtoga stjórnarandstöðunnar, kemur saman fljótlega til að ræða stöðuna og ákveða hvernig brugðist verði við árásunum í nótt.

